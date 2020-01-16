Idaho Falls man arrested for lewd conduct, sexual exploitation of two children

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been arrested on two felony sex charges involving minors.

Police reports show on Jan. 7, staff at an area elementary school contacted law enforcement after two children disclosed to their parents that they had been sexually abused by 51-year-old Richard Dutton, a former neighbor, and babysitter. The abuse had allegedly occurred at a residence in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Police detectives conducted an investigation. During interviews, one child, a 13-year-old male, reported that he had been sexually abused by Dutton for six to seven years with the last incident occurring in December 2019.

A second child, a 10-year-old female, reported that she had been sexually abused by Dutton for the previous two years. Both children reported significant sexual contact from Dutton. The male child reported that Dutton had also taken nude pictures of him during sexual acts.

On Jan. 15, detectives served a search warrant on Dutton’s residence with the assistance of the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. Several computers and cell phones were collected from the residence. Dutton’s cell phone was among the items seized and was found to contain sexually exploitative material.

In an interview with Idaho Falls Police Detectives, Dutton admitted to committing sexual acts with the male child as well as to taking pictures of the acts. Dutton admitted to this happening three to four times.

Dutton was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending based on the results of that investigation.