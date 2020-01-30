Jefferson County man who had sex with teenage boy enters plea agreement

RIGBY — A man who engaged in a sexual relationship with a teenage boy he met on a dating app entered into a plea agreement this week.

Lloyd Michael Vidrine, 35, of Jefferson County, was originally charged with three felony counts of sexual battery of a minor by lewd conduct. But on Monday, he entered a plea agreement that consisted of him pleading guilty to one count, and the two others were dismissed. He agreed to pay restitution and court fees as well.

Police reports show Vidrine admitted to investigators that he had sexual relations with a 17-year-old boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. He told investigators he thought the teenager was 18 years old, but he said once he learned the victim was underage, they still had sex.

The teenager said he and Vidrine had sex several times in Jefferson County and once in an Idaho Falls hotel.

The sexual relationship began after the two met on a dating app Tinder in October, according to reports by investigators with Idaho Falls Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Vidrine remains in custody.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 6. Vidrine will be ordered to register as a sex offender and could spend up to life in prison, which is the maximum sentence for this crime.