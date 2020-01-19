Local senator announces he’s running for re-election

POCATELLO (KPVI) — It’s week three going into the Idaho legislative session.

Democratic State Senator Mark Nye announced he’s running for re-election.

He says he wants to run again to help get good jobs and great schools.

Although the Martin Luther King national holiday will close down schools and banks, Nye says it will be business as usual at the State Capitol in Boise and will be celebrated at the statehouse with some remarks honoring the national holiday.

“Martin Luther King said that life’s most persistent and urgent question is quote, ‘What are you doing for others’…That’s why I’ve enjoyed my job and hope to keep being your Senator,” says Senator Mark Nye.

Senator Nye says they hope to have the legislative session wrapped up by mid-March.

Nye is a Pocatello native and was first elected to the state senate in 2014.