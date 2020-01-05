Man wanted for previous crime had firearms in his possession illegally during drug arrest, authorities say

SALMON — Two people are in Lemhi County Jail Saturday on multiple drug-charges.

A news release from the Lemhi County Drug Task Force indicates 34-year-old Coty Frampton and 19-year-old Shanna Caffero were found inside their home at 1222 Highway 93 South in Salmon Saturday with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities found stolen property from a previous burglary Frampton was involved in. Frampton also had two rifles and one 357 handgun illegally in his possession.

In addition to the previous burglary, Frampton is charged with possession of a SCH 1 drug, possession of a SCH 2 drug and paraphernalia with the intent to use. He also has one charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Cafferro is charged with one count of delivery of a SCH 2 drug methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.