TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
33°
light rain
humidity: 92%
wind: 3mph NNE
H 34 • L 33

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies at age 41

Artemis Moshtaghian, Chloe Melas and Darran Simon, CNN

Sports

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This

(CNN) — Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning in a a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sources confirm to CNN.

Five people were killed the crash on a hillside in Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. There were no survivors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The sheriff’s department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.

Flames have been extinguished, the department said.

Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

The helicopter crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, California.
SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: