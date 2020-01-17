Officials remind you it’s illegal to push snow into streets – and they want you to stop doing it

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Commissioners are reminding the public that pushing snow into streets is illegal.

Many homeowners have been clearing their driveways by removing the snow and placing it on county roads. It’s causing problems for employees, according to a news release from the commissioners.

“When snow is pushed into roadways, it then freezes and is dangerous to snowplow operators. It

damages the equipment causing delays in operations,” the news release says. “Bonneville County Road and Bridge employees have been working around the clock in an attempt to keep roads open during this severe winter storm. They ask all homeowners, or others clearing snow from driveways, to stop pushing snow into the roadways.”