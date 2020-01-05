Parking restrictions in Idaho Falls triggered by New Year snowstorm lifted

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The City of Idaho Falls has completed snow removal activities associated with the recent winter weather event. As a result, the parking restrictions have been lifted.

Street Division employees will continue to clean up certain areas during regular shifts next week.

The Public Works Department and the Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank residents and the traveling public for their cooperation during this process.

To review the interactive snow removal map or additional information about snow removal operations, click here.