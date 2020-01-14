Pickup truck takes out fence, crashes into Courtyard Apartments

IDAHO FALLS — A man in a pickup truck crashed into Courtyard Apartments’ garage and office area, taking down part of a fence along the way Monday.

Three Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the call, which came in at 2:50 p.m.

Idaho Falls Police Department Spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the driver was heading West on 17th Street when — according to the driver — the person in front of him slammed on the brakes, forcing him to do the same. But instead of stopping, he slid.

Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

“The traffic was backed up from that light (Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street intersection) to about here (Courtyard Apartments),” Courtyard Apartments Manager Ed Gyorfy said. “He must have not been paying attention.”

Clements noted there is a “considerable amount of damage,” though no one was hurt.

She also said the driver was cited for driving without privileges and failure to maintain equipment.

“Remember in snowy weather to give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, allow extra space between your vehicle and others on the roadway, and begin stopping early before approaching intersections, which may be slick,” police said in a Facebook post on the crash.

Some of the damage inside of the garage/office area. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

The fence that was damaged at Courtyard Apartments. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

RELATED | Police on scene after driver crashes through fence, hits 3 parked cars and smashes into townhouse