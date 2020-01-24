Police need help identifying person who burglarized doctor’s office

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person who burglarized a doctor’s office this week.

The thief broke into the Eye Care Center on Merlin Drive around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Various items and a couple hundred dollars were taken from the business, according to police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

An alarm was triggered and officers responded to the business but the burglar had left.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call (208) 529-1200 or you may contact Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org to be eligible for a cash reward.