Recognize this trailer? Officials want to give it back to the owner

The following is a news release and photo from the US Forest Service.

DUBOIS — The US Forest Service is looking to unite a truck bed trailer with its owner and is asking for your help. The small blue trailer with no license plate or other identifiable markers was removed from the Stoddard Creek area Thursday, Dec. 19.

“We’ve exhausted our resources trying to find the owner so we are asking the public for assistance,” said Bill Davis Dubois District Ranger.

The Stoddard Creek area is a popular location for recreationalists, hunters and ATV enthusiasts. It is located west of I-15 on the Dubois Ranger District of the Caribou Targhee National Forest.

The USFS is trying to locate the owner of the truck bed trailer so it can be returned to them.

If you, or anyone you know, has information on the trailer, please contact USFS Law Enforcement Officer Branden Smith at (208) 652-1221 or via email at branden.smith@usda.gov.