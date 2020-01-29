Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest

IDAHO FALLS — Two women were arrested, and one was charged with trafficking meth after they both allegedly tried to get away from police.

Around midnight on Jan. 25, Chantel Borron, 32, and Traci Lin Hall, 49, both of Idaho Falls, allegedly tried to run from police after being pulled over for driving with their headlights off and running a stoplight.

An Idaho Falls Police officer patrolling the area of 17th Street and Fife Avenue noticed a car traveling east on 17th Street without any headlights. The officer caught up to the car at a stoplight, but the car ran the red light and nearly caused an accident, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The officer pulled the car over, and as the officer was walking up to the vehicle, it sped away. For safety reasons, the officer didn’t pursue the car but asked other law enforcement to be on the lookout for it.

Other officers saw the car driving at excessive speeds at blow through multiple stop signs.

Shortly afterward, officers found the car near Garfield Street and Holmes Avenue. According to the news release, the two women tried to escape on foot, but officers apprehended them — one was “hiding in the shadows of a residence,” and another was in an alley nearby.

Borron allegedly admitted to driving the car. She has been charged with felony eluding police in a vehicle.

Officers allegedly found multiple illegal substances and drug paraphernalia on Hall, including 1.4 grams of marijuana, a schedule II narcotic pill and 42.4 grams of methamphetamine. She is facing felony charges of drug trafficking and possessing a controlled substance. She is also facing misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and an arrest warrant out of Bingham County. The drug trafficking charge carries a minimum sentence of three years in prison.

They were booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Hall is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 4, and Borron’s preliminary hearing is Feb. 7.