WATCH: Fish and Game push elk across Highway 20

SUGAR CITY — After a herd of elk caused concern for drivers along U.S. Highway 20, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game pushed the remaining animals across the road on Friday.

Wildlife conservation officers and dozens of local law enforcement, Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department briefly closed a section of Highway 20 around 10:30 a.m. for the move.

Conservation officers used snowmobiles to encourage the remaining elk on the east side of the highway to move west.

In a news release Thursday, the department said a heard of about 70 elk came out of Teton Canyon on Monday before settling near Sugar City close to the junction of U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 33.

In response, ITD placed a sign on the road warning drivers of the danger as Idaho Fish and Game officers tried to lure the elk away from the highway with bait.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies assisting with traffic control told EastIdahoNews.com that as of Friday morning, around 30 of the elk remained on the east side of the highway before the move.

The action of the operation lasted minutes as the elk proceeded west across the snow-covered fields toward Salem.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game was unavailable for comment. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information is available.

IDFG and local law enforcement prepare to move elk west across US Highway 20 Friday morning. | Eric Grossarth EastIdahoNews.com