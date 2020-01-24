TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
32°
light rain
humidity: 99%
wind: 5mph SW
H 34 • L 33

WATCH: Fish and Game push elk across Highway 20

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Elk crossing a field and over North 1000 East near Sugar City as wildlife managers try keep the herd away from U.S. Highway 20. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

SUGAR CITY — After a herd of elk caused concern for drivers along U.S. Highway 20, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game pushed the remaining animals across the road on Friday.

Wildlife conservation officers and dozens of local law enforcement, Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department briefly closed a section of Highway 20 around 10:30 a.m. for the move.

Conservation officers used snowmobiles to encourage the remaining elk on the east side of the highway to move west.

In a news release Thursday, the department said a heard of about 70 elk came out of Teton Canyon on Monday before settling near Sugar City close to the junction of U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 33.

In response, ITD placed a sign on the road warning drivers of the danger as Idaho Fish and Game officers tried to lure the elk away from the highway with bait.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies assisting with traffic control told EastIdahoNews.com that as of Friday morning, around 30 of the elk remained on the east side of the highway before the move.

RELATED | A herd of elk near Sugar City is causing concerns for drivers

The action of the operation lasted minutes as the elk proceeded west across the snow-covered fields toward Salem.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game was unavailable for comment. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information is available.

IDFG and local law enforcement prepare to move elk west across US Highway 20 Friday morning. | Eric Grossarth EastIdahoNews.com
SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: