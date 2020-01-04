Watch out for wildlife on the move

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – As winter weather brings on a winter wonderland, it also increases the movement of big game, namely mule deer, elk, and moose. Animals will migrate to lower elevations where there is usually less snow, warmer temperatures, vegetation for browsing and thermal cover. To get to these important winter ranges, they often have no choice but to cross roads, highways, and interstates—sometimes crossing back and forth at a particular spot each day.

That’s why drivers will see more wildlife on or near roads during winter months, like the large herd of elk recently spotted crossing the highway near Nounan in Bear Lake County or the groups of deer that go back and forth across the interstate near Malad. Landowners often see more big game moving onto their properties this time of year as well, sometimes coming into livestock feedlines and haystacks.

These events are common throughout Idaho every winter, but there are things people can do to help reduce conflicts with wildlife on the move.