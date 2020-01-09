TODAY'S WEATHER
Winter driving conditions prompt crashes in east Idaho

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Weather

Courtesy Idaho State Police

IDAHO FALLS – The region is experiencing severe winter weather driving conditions.

Idaho State Police say Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison, Fremont and Teton counties are affected. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution.


We are getting numerous reports of crashes, including one on Interstate 15 six miles north of Idaho Falls. UPDATE: All lanes of travel are now open.

We’ll keep this story updated with more information on crashes. See https://www.eastidahonews.com/weather for the forecast.

