Winter driving conditions prompt crashes in east Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – The region is experiencing severe winter weather driving conditions.

Idaho State Police say Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison, Fremont and Teton counties are affected. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution.

Strong winds and blowing snow on east/west highways are causing drifting snow and hazardous driving conditions. Slow down, avoid crashes and slide offs. #NewSign You should be able to spot this trooper from a long distance with this new sign. pic.twitter.com/0UfdXp1te5 — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) January 8, 2020





We are getting numerous reports of crashes, including one on Interstate 15 six miles north of Idaho Falls. UPDATE: All lanes of travel are now open.

We’ll keep this story updated with more information on crashes. See https://www.eastidahonews.com/weather for the forecast.