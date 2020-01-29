Woman sentenced after having sex with teenage boy

RIGBY — A woman charged with assault with the intent to commit a serious felony received her sentence on Monday.

Korina Rasmussen (also known as Korina Atkinson) has been ordered to report to probation and parole for 30 days of work release to be completed within six months.

On Sept. 17, 2018, a Jefferson County deputy responded to a report of possible sex abuse, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

A woman said her then-17-year-old son was forced to have sex with Rasmussen, a relative. Rasmussen was 33 years old when the situation occurred.

The woman told the officer the incident took place during July or August 2018.

In court documents, the boy said Rasmussen forced him to have sex on two different occasions, both times at his home — once when Rasmussen got him drunk, and the other after she sent him an inappropriate picture via social media and a text telling him she wanted to have sex.

He didn’t want to have sex with her, according to court documents, but she threatened to tell his parents about him smoking marijuana if he didn’t. Rasmussen told authorities they only had sex once.

Rasmussen was originally charged with sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years of age, but the charge was reduced through a plea agreement.

Along with 30 days of work release, Rasmussen is also required to pay fines and register as a sex offender.