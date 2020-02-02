2 men hospitalized following crash west of Ririe

RIRIE – Two men are happy to be alive after a collision west of Ririe Monday afternoon.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates the crash occurred at 2:44 p.m. along U.S. Highway 26 at mile marker 343.

Sixty-six-year-old Lawrence Meleskie of Ririe was driving westbound in a 2003 GMC Sierra. He tried to pass a snow-plow and hit an oncoming vehicle in the eastbound lane driven by J. Scott Shipton of Rigby. Shipton was driving a 2017 Nissan Murano.

Both men were wearing a seatbelt and were taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The house supervisor says both of them were treated and released shortly after they were admitted.

Each lane was blocked for about an hour as crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

Idaho State Police reminds drivers to use extra caution when driving around snow-plows.