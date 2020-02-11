CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 8 students hospitalized after Ohio school bus crash

THORNVILLE, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — Eight students were sent to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash near Thornville Thursday morning. Northern Local School District Superintendent Perkins said students were hurt, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The Northern Local School District bus was on state route 13, on the way to Mid East Vocational School in Zanesville when state troopers say the driver of a mustang hit a red light. The driver of the car, 42-year-old Joseph Thornton, reportedly had a suspended license and had a warrant out for his arrest. He was taken to Mount Carmel East with serious injuries.

“It really reiterates the importance of doing your safety drills and taking your drills more seriously, ” Said Northern Local School District Tom Perkins. “I will see that bus in my dreams for years to come. It’s the worst thing I could see as a superintendent and as a parent. That’s not an image I’m going to remove.”

The bus driver, 74-year-old Danny Hupp, was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital where he is expected to recover.

“We were pretty lucky, honestly,” said junior Ayden Lutz. “The whole front end of the bus was basically in pieces.”

They were tossed around he said. But everyone made it out safely.

“I just remember the bus sliding to the left and it flipped me, hitting the ceiling,” said Lutz.

The school district credits the student’s actions and the safety drills they learn.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our students. Our students were heroic. They were helping each out on the bus. The took handle of the situation and were doing a phenomenal,” said Sheridan High School principal Lisa Householder.

Everyone is counting their blessings. The superintendent is asking for prayers as they heal from the wreck, knowing it could have been much worse.

