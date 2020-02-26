Chef Jeff is making sloppy Joes with a twist
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Published at
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a delicious twist on the sloppy Joe! It has all the flavor and texture of a regular sloppy joe sandwich but made with plant-based meat.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. plant-based ground meat product
- 8 oz. tomato sauce
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- ½ tsp. chili powder
- ½ tsp. paprika
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ tsp. liquid smoke
- 1 tbsp. brown sugar
Directions
- Add all the ingredients to a non-stick skillet over med-high heat. Cook for about 10 minutes
stirring occasionally.
- Serve on any bun you like with any topping you like.