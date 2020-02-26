Chef Jeff is making sloppy Joes with a twist

Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a delicious twist on the sloppy Joe! It has all the flavor and texture of a regular sloppy joe sandwich but made with plant-based meat.

Ingredients

1 lb. plant-based ground meat product

8 oz. tomato sauce

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. paprika

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp. liquid smoke

1 tbsp. brown sugar

Directions