Chef Jeff is making sloppy Joes with a twist

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com

Chef Jeff

  Published at

Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a delicious twist on the sloppy Joe! It has all the flavor and texture of a regular sloppy joe sandwich but made with plant-based meat.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. plant-based ground meat product
  • 8 oz. tomato sauce
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • ½ tsp. chili powder
  • ½ tsp. paprika
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • ½ tsp. pepper
  • 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • ¼ tsp. liquid smoke
  • 1 tbsp. brown sugar

Directions

  • Add all the ingredients to a non-stick skillet over med-high heat. Cook for about 10 minutes
    stirring occasionally.
  • Serve on any bun you like with any topping you like.
