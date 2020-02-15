Local county commissioner announces run for Idaho Legislature

REXBURG — A new challenger is seeking a seat in the Idaho legislature starting next year.

Jon Weber will have served 12 years as a Madison County Commissioner by the time the November election rolls around. And now he plans on running for the seat in Idaho House of Representatives currently held by Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg. Ricks announced earlier this year that he plans on running for the Idaho Senate, leaving his seat in District 34 open.

“I’ve served, and currently serve, as a Madison County Commissioner for almost 12 years,” Weber told EastIdahoNews.com. “My wife and I owned a small business in Rexburg for 29 years. It’s that combination of serving the public and also serving in the small business capacity that gives me, not only the experience, but also the desire to go to Boise and represent District 34.”

Jon Weber will be running against Ron Nate, a former District 34 representative in the Republican primary election on May 10.

Weber said if he is elected he will advocate for local government.

“Government operates best when it is driven by local decision-makers and bringing those decisions from a local level to the state level,” Weber said.

Some of the issues he sees right now have to deal with taxes and how to figure out how to pay for Medicaid Expansion. He said he understands the legislature’s desire to freeze local governments’ budget to keep taxes from being raised but says that it isn’t feasible because cities and counties will need to help foot the bill for expanded Medicaid.

“I’m not opposed to cutting taxes, but the reality is freezing the municipality budgets will have zero to little effect on the taxpayer,” he said.

Weber said one of the biggest things he’s learned as a county commissioner is how to bring people together.

“I feel very strongly the importance of bringing people together and working with folks to create a better outcome. I think there’s enough polarization in the world, people playing tug of war or folks that are in somewhat of a power struggle, and that’s not me,” he said.

He said he has felt it was an honor to serve as a county commissioner for as long as he has.