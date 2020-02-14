School custodian moved to tears with Feel Good Friday surprise from an anonymous student

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently received this email from a high school student:

The custodians at IFHS are super hardworking. Today, a classmate threw up all over the floor and they had it cleaned up within 10 minutes. It’s not a fun job at all, but they are sweet enough to do it even though they are underpaid. The girl custodian (I’m so sorry, I don’t know their names!) always walks through the halls at lunch and offers to take our trash. The guy custodian (again, so sorry I don’t know their names!) often comes into my art class and swaps out the towels and soap. They are super kindhearted. I don’t know the custodians personally, but I do know they are underpaid. I think they would really benefit from a visit.

We agreed with this student and decided to surprise the custodians for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, please email neaton@eastidahonews.com.