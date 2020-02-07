Driver rushed to hospital after crash into pole

IDAHO FALLS — First responders rushed a man to the hospital after his car crashed into a power pole Friday afternoon.

911 received a call around 1:20 p.m. about the crash on West 33rd South near the intersection of South 45th West in Bonneville County. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com an ambulance and fire engine rushed to the crash.

The driver was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The car appears to have slammed into a power pole near the westbound lane and slid at least 50 yards down the road.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office also responded and is investigating the crash.