Family of woman who won smile makeover asking for help after she suffers debilitating strokes

PHOENIX — Hannah Lyngar’s life changed for the better when she received a a $50,000 smile makeover last month, but since then, her world has been turned upside down.

The 27-year-old mother of four was living in Georgetown, Idaho, when Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho in Pocatello selected her as their first Second Chance program recipient to receive a procedure at no cost in November. She moved to Arizona, but returned to Idaho in late January so doctors could perform a full-arch restoration treatment.

Less than a month later, she suffered two strokes and has been in the ICU. The oral surgery and strokes are not related.

“The doctors are at a loss,” her husband, Marcus, said. “They’ve been doing a lot of different kinds of tests on her trying to figure out what’s going on, and they haven’t. They haven’t been able to pinpoint anything.”

Marcus said the couple had friends over Saturday evening. After they left, she told Marcus her head and right arm were hurting. Neither thought much of it. They went to sleep and around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Marcus heard her fall on the floor.

“She couldn’t walk, talk, and she had no control over her bowel movements at all,” he said.

Hannah Lyngar with her husband, Marcus, at the hospital. | Courtesy Rose Shroyer

An ambulance took Hannah to a nearby hospital where she was quickly life-flighted to St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.

Doctors told Marcus that Hannah had a cerebellar stroke. According to Healthline, this is when a blood vessel is bleeding or blocked and causes a complete interruption to a portion of the cerebellum. The cerebellum is the part of the brain that controls movement and maintains balance, according to Healthline.

On Sunday afternoon, she had a second stroke.

“They rushed Hannah out to try to get her into the MRI as fast as possible so they could try to catch it and see where it was coming from, but they weren’t able to get anything,” Marcus said.

Courtesy Rose Shroyer

Hannah has no medical insurance, so the hospital is discharging her today, her sister Rose Shroyer said. Neither Shroyer or Marcus feels comfortable with Hannah leaving the hospital yet.

Doctors believe the problem stems from her heart. They are sending her home with a heart monitor to track heart activity and hopefully find the issue.

Hannah’s going to have to go through extensive physical and speech therapy, and will possibly attend a rehab facility, doctors told Marcus.

“You can’t take life for granted,” Shroyer said.

Hannah and Marcus are the parents of a 4-year-old, a 2 1/2-year-old, a 1 1/2-year-old and 8-month-old. Marcus is a truck driver. A fundraiser is set up to help buy items for Hannah such as a walker, wheelchair and a shower chair. The money will go towards medical bills and daycare for their children as Hannah has a long road to recovery.