Free community ‘Heart and Health Fair’ Saturday at EIRMC
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Local
Published at
IDAHO FALLS — EIRMC will host the 32th annual Spring Heart & Health Fair Saturday, Feb. 15. The event is expected to draw more than 500 community members interested in protecting themselves from cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes.
The event also caters to people intent on learning more about significant indicators of their health – all at no cost.
Saturday’s offerings are free to participants, although some paid $20 earlier in January to have lab work done (a total lipid panel blood test, analyzing cholesterol, triglycerides and other indicators.)
Free Health Screenings include:
- Heart risk assessment results, for those who had lab work performed at one of the four widely advertised blood draw opportunities in January. No blood will be drawn at the Feb. 15 event.
- Blood pressure checks
- Diabetes risk assessment
- Body fat analysis
- Home exercise showcase
- Stroke and cardiovascular health education
- Medication education and review
- Wound care education
- Physical therapy information
The event will be held at the EIRMC Medical Office Building lobby (just west of ER) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.