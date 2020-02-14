Free community ‘Heart and Health Fair’ Saturday at EIRMC

IDAHO FALLS — EIRMC will host the 32th annual Spring Heart & Health Fair Saturday, Feb. 15. The event is expected to draw more than 500 community members interested in protecting themselves from cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes.

The event also caters to people intent on learning more about significant indicators of their health – all at no cost.

Saturday’s offerings are free to participants, although some paid $20 earlier in January to have lab work done (a total lipid panel blood test, analyzing cholesterol, triglycerides and other indicators.)

Free Health Screenings include:

Heart risk assessment results, for those who had lab work performed at one of the four widely advertised blood draw opportunities in January. No blood will be drawn at the Feb. 15 event.

Blood pressure checks

Diabetes risk assessment

Body fat analysis

Home exercise showcase

Stroke and cardiovascular health education

Medication education and review

Wound care education

Physical therapy information

The event will be held at the EIRMC Medical Office Building lobby (just west of ER) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.