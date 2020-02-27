UPDATE: Roads near Central Park open after gas leak

UPATE

The area near Central Park is opening after a gas leak shut down the area around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

“(Emergency crews) have the leak isolated now,” Idaho Falls Fire Department Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com. “We are leaving the scene. Roads are opening back up. Power is slowly being restored.”

PREVIOUS STORY

IDAHO FALLS – The following is a statement from the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s Facebook page around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

GAS LEAK — Please avoid the area! The 600 block of Garfield and Cleveland, behind Central Park, has been closed due to a gas leak in the alley. Please avoid the area until the leak has been repaired.

Be advised that Idaho Falls Power has shut off power in a three block area – Freeman to Fanning and Garfield to Gladstone – so people in that area need to seek other warm places to stay until the leak is repaired and the power is turned back on.

The few individuals who were home at the time have been evacuated as a safety precaution. There are no injuries. The cause of the leak is not known at this time. It will be at least a couple of hours before it is repaired. We will update this post when we have additional information. The call came in at approximately 12:30 p.m.