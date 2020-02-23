Idaho World War II veteran turns 105

CALDWELL (KIVI) — World War II veteran Delbert “Okie” Pierce turned 105-years-old Saturday.

Pierce served in the United States Army during World War II from 1941 to 1945 and grew up in Paul’s Valley, Oklahoma.

Pierce’s birthday party took place at Sportsman’s Hideout in Caldwell. Many people showed up, including City of Caldwell Council Member Mike Pollard on behalf of the mayor’s office.

Pierce retired at 62 and has gone by the nickname “Okie” since he got out of the army in 1945.