Life Lessons: 100-year-old Alta Palmer Durrant outlived 3 husbands and 5 of her 7 children

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Alta Palmer Durrant was born Aug. 13, 1919. She turns 101 this summer and is still happy to be alive. Alta has outlived three husbands and five of her seven children. She says her faith has helped her through the hard times of life.

Watch the video above to hear more about Alta’s remarkable life.