Life Lessons: How Mary Ann Galles, a New Yorker, ended up in eastern Idaho

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Mary Ann Galles was born in Broolyn, New York and moved several places before settling in Idaho Falls with her husband. One of the first questions she asked him after they moved to eastern Idaho is, “How long do I have to live in this po-dunk town?”

Mary Ann has now been here for decades and considers it home. She maintains her Brooklyn attitude and isn’t afraid to talk to anyone.

She shared some lessons she’s learned from her life and how she still hopes to learn to swim. Watch the video above for our entire interview.