Local man partners with Elizabeth Smart, demonstrates self-defense techniques on ‘Dr. Oz’

REXBURG — As a martial arts instructor and cancer survivor, Isaac Payne can truthfully say pain is his last name. Many students have benefitted from his knowledge and skills over the years and now the Rexburg man is getting some national attention.

Payne appeared as a guest on ‘Dr. Oz’ this month along with Elizabeth Smart, who Payne began working with after she was sexually assaulted on an airplane last year.

“I was in Salt Lake teaching one of the classes. It was a Friday when a show rep called to see if we could be there Monday,” Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Getting that kind of attention is great for our community.”

During the show, Smart talked about what happened to her and Payne demonstrated self-defense techniques she and others in similar situations can use to protect themselves. Sexual abuse is not gender-specific, he says, and these techniques are designed to help anyone protect themselves in a threatening situation.

“In this situation, you’re not trying to square up with someone and outfight them. You’re just trying to get away. Escape is always the objective,” says Payne. “As soon as you feel threatened, you are legally okay to defend yourself.”

Watch Payne demonstrate some basic self-defense techniques in the video player above.

Payne is a Sergeant with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and says sexual abuse is a common issue. Many instances go unreported, he says, and it causes significant damage for victims.

Erika Burdett took the course after leaving what she described as a toxic relationship. She recalls feeling paranoid and vulnerable because of that experience, and the defense course was life-changing for her.

“It helped me discover an inner strength and power I didn’t realize I had,” says Burdett. “It’s helped me feel empowered and be able to set boundaries with people. I learned how to be aware of my surroundings and take control of the situation.”

Since completing the course, Burdett has never had to use her physical training. But she says it’s given her a new mentality that has given her confidence in herself. She feels she has taken her life back and accomplished things like never before.

“People that are looking to hurt others are looking for an easy target, people who are insecure,” Burdett says. “When you’re acting confident, walking confident and speaking confidently, you’re far less likely to be a target of any kind of abuse.”

Giving people the confidence to move through life in safety is Payne’s favorite part of the job.

“It’s very cool to watch. We feel very honored to be part of that,” says Payne.

The self-defense techniques Burdett and Smart were taught are now part of a 10-week course sponsored by the Elizabeth Smart Foundation. Burdett is a co-instructor for the course with Payne, which began several weeks ago. It’s currently only taught in the Salt Lake area, but Payne and his wife own Payne Athletic Company in Rexburg and will be teaching a self-defense course in April. An exact date has not been determined, but they invite anyone who is interested to come and give it a try. Information will be posted on the company’s Facebook page.