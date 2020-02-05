Mobile home destroyed after early morning fire

MENAN — A mobile home in Menan sustained between $35,000 to $50,000 in damages during a fire Wednesday morning.

Central Fire District officials say at about 1:20 a.m., firefighters were called to 3563 East 665 North in Jefferson County for a reported house fire. The reporting party could see flames from a window in their house, according to a fire district news release.

When firefighters arrived they discovered the home was on fire and two outbuildings were threatened. They also discovered fire had run underneath the length of the mobile home, and there was an add-on room to the home that was fully engulfed.

The occupants of the home evacuated the residence before firefighters arrived. The fire was first reported by a neighbor and then by the residents of the home. There were no injuries to the family and no injuries to any of the firefighters.

The fire was extinguished by 4 a.m. The home is considered a complete loss. The outbuildings were scorched but remained intact.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The residents did report having a problem with some electrical wiring, according to the news release.