Pheasants Forever Upper Snake River Chapter receives $4,500 grant from Cabela’s

The following is a news release.

IDAHO FALLS — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced that Bass Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund awarded a grant in the amount of $4491.00 to Pheasants Forever Upper Snake River Chapter in support of its efforts contributing to local conservation.

Pheasants Forever has created or enhanced wildlife habitat on more than 15.8 million acres across the United States and parts of Canada since forming in 1982.

Guided by the visionary leadership of Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris, the Outdoor Fund empowers Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s 200 million annual customers to support conservation efforts by rounding up their purchases. Rallying passionate customers alongside dedicated team members, industry partners and leading conservation organizations, Bass Pro is creating North America’s largest conservation movement to collectively shape the future of the outdoors and all who love it for generations to come.

Along with supporting national efforts, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund provide grants through Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores to local organizations such as Pheasants Forever that align with our mission to inspire everyone to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors.

The money will be used to improve the water delivery system at Deer Parks Wildlife Management Unit (WMA) and habitat restoration at the Mud Lake WMA.

The public will benefit from the projects as both areas provide access for a variety of activities including bird watching, hiking and hunting. With increased pheasant populations, more hunters will be able to take advantage of the hunting opportunities created by the habitat improvements.