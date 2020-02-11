Pocatello mayor introduces scholarship opportunity for high school students

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Local students looking to get a little help with their higher education pursuits now have a new resource to turn to.

In partnership with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Foundation and contributions from Idaho Central Credit Union, D. L. Evans Bank, ISU Credit Union, Citizens Community Bank, and Ireland Bank, Mayor Brian Blad is starting the “Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.” For its inaugural year, the scholarship will award five local high school students with two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester).

“All of our local students deserve an opportunity for higher learning,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “We created this scholarship to empower students who genuinely value their education but are hampered in realizing their dream by various circumstances. These students won’t necessarily have a high grade-point average or may not be active in their community but they do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school.”

Applicants must be high school seniors graduating in May 2020 within the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 boundaries, but can be students in private, public, home-school or online academies. Applicants must be attending an Idaho State University academic, technical or vocational program.

“The scholarship program is an idea I’ve had for some time,” Mayor Blad explained. “I’m excited to be kicking it off this year, and I appreciate that the Chamber Foundation and local financial institutions like ICCU, D.L. Evans Bank, ISU Credit Union, Citizens Community Bank, and Ireland Bank see the importance of a scholarship program like this.”

Applications are available online and paper copies are available at the Mayor’s Office, 911 N. 7th Avenue, and all high school counselors’ offices. Completed applications will be accepted via email at mayor@pocatello.us with the subject line “Mayoral Scholarship Program” or in-person at the Mayor’s Office. All applications must be submitted no later than Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m.

Applications will be reviewed by the Mayoral Scholarship Committee with consideration given to the applicant’s personal higher learning goals, financial need and possible impediments to higher education.

Scholarship recipients will be announced at an awards ceremony in April. Those with questions about the scholarship can call (208) 234-6163.