Police investigating vehicle rollover after driver fled scene

IDAHO FALLS — A vehicle rollover was reported Thursday, but nobody was in the car when police arrived.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Buckboard Lane and Plaza Street. Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the vehicle left the road and rolled through a vinyl fence.

But when it was reported to dispatch, the driver had already fled the scene. It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle when it crashed.

Emily Havens witnessed the crash. She told EastIdahoNews.com the vehicle hit a snowbank, sending the car flying through the air before it landed and rolled a few times.

“My husband and I were out there within a minute on the phone to 911 but the driver (seemed) to have fled the scene,” Haven said. “We thought for sure the driver would’ve been ejected but there is no sign of anyone.”

Police are continuing to investigate.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more information when it becomes available.