Public meeting to held on Idaho Falls Water Tower site selection

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — A public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. inside City Council Chambers at the Idaho Falls City Annex building located at 680 Park Avenue. The meeting will begin with a presentation, followed by an opportunity to view conceptual drawings, visit with city officials and provide feedback.

The design of the city’s water system and the location of the well that fills it require the new tower to be built near the current tower site. City staff have identified three potential sites for the new tower, all within the downtown area and close to the current site.

“We want to involve the public in helping to decide which of the three locations is best,” said Public Works director Chris Frederickson. “The tower has been part of our skyline for more than 80 years, and we want to make sure that we give the community an opportunity to help shape how that new skyline will look for the future.”

For those unable to attend the meeting, the presentation will be live-streamed on the city’s website. To watch the live video stream on Feb. 19, click HERE. The video will be archived for later viewing with a link provided on the Water Tower webpage.

Residents can submit comments at the public meeting or online by emailing watertower@idahofallsidaho.gov. The public comment period for this phase of the project is open until March 2. Comments will then be reviewed by city officials.

The city’s aging water tower, currently located along the Snake River near Idaho Falls Power, is scheduled for replacement as part of the city’s Water Facility Plan.

The tower, which was originally built in 1937, is essential to the design and operation of the city’s potable water system, providing essential water pressure within the system for the multiple wells around the city that supply Idaho Falls residents with fresh water.

The tower was identified for replacement after a structural engineering consultation identified normal wear and tear issues associated with age that would require upgrading to a newer structure to meet current building standards and seismic requirements.

Site selection is anticipated to be complete by April of 2020. Public input and final design of the tower are expected to be completed in January of 2022. Construction on the project should begin in April of 2022 with an expected completion date of October of 2023. Removal of the current tower would then be scheduled for spring of 2024.

For additional information, history and photos, please see the Water Tower link on the homepage of the city’s website or click HERE.