School closures and delays for Monday, Feb. 3
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — The following school districts are closed on Monday, Feb. 3 due to winter weather conditions.
CLOSURES
- American Falls School District 381
- Butte County School District 111
- Clark County School District 161
- Fremont County Joint School District 215
- Mackay School District 182
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
- Connor Academy Public Charter School
DELAYS
- Sugar-Salem School District 322 is on a two-hour delay
- Rockland School District 382 is on a one-hour delay