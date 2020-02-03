TODAY'S WEATHER
School closures and delays for Monday, Feb. 3

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The following school districts are closed on Monday, Feb. 3 due to winter weather conditions.

CLOSURES

  • American Falls School District 381
  • Butte County School District 111
  • Clark County School District 161
  • Fremont County Joint School District 215
  • Mackay School District 182
  • West Jefferson School District 253
  • Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
  • Connor Academy Public Charter School

DELAYS

  • Sugar-Salem School District 322 is on a two-hour delay
  • Rockland School District 382 is on a one-hour delay
