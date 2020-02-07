Semi tips on I-15 near Malad

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

MALAD — On Feb. 6, at approximately 4:18 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash southbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 12, just south of Malad.

Jose Leon, 71, of West Valley, Utah, was driving southbound in a 1999 Freightliner. The front passenger side wheel and tire came off of the vehicle. The semi tipped and came to rest on its side, on the right shoulder of the roadway.

Both lanes were blocked for approximately 40 minutes and the right lane was blocked for approximately 2 hours and 49 minutes.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.