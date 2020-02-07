Snake River School District hires new superintendent

BLACKFOOT (Idaho Ed News) — The Snake River School District has named Mark Kress as its new superintendent, the district announced on Facebook Wednesday.

Kress will replace retiring Snake River Superintendent David Kerns at the end of the school year.

“It was a difficult decision,” said Snake River School Board chairman Kent Miller. “We had some great finalists, but Mark was the best fit.”

Kress, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday, is in his fourth year as superintendent of the Hagerman Joint School District. He also worked as a junior-senior high school principal in the Bear Lake School District.

Mark Kress is a cousin to Blackfoot Superintendent Brian Kress, according to the Bingham County Chronicle.

The district held a public meet-and-greet with the finalists Monday. Other finalists included:

Marvin Hansen, superintendent of the Marsh Valley School District.

Gordon Howard, technology and school safety director for the Bonneville district.

Basil Morris, principal of Snake River Junior High School.

The Snake River School District is located 9 miles west of Blackfoot. It enrolls around 1,800 kids.

