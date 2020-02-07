Student could be charged after making threat to IFHS

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls High School student could face criminal charges after he made a threat to the school Friday morning.

The student texted a picture of a gun with the phrase: “im tired of school don’t go tomorrow for (ifhs),” according to screenshots sent to EastIdahoNews.com.

School administrators became aware of the incident around 7:45 a.m. Friday. They contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department and the student was located at his home, according to a letter sent to parents. When officers interviewed him, they determined the firearm in the picture was an airsoft gun.

“The student will be disciplined and could face criminal charges under an Idaho statute that prohibits threats against schools,” the letter to parents says. “Our administrators and IFPD officers work closely together to respond to any reported threats. We appreciate the students and parents who notified the school administrators and IFPD about this suspicious incident this morning.”