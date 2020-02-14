Take charge of your health. EIRMC offering free health screenings, info at annual fair

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is inviting you to learn how to better your health by attending a free event.

EIRMC is hosting its 32nd annual Spring Heart and Health Fair for those interested in protecting themselves from cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes. The event also caters to those interested in learning about significant indicators of their health.

“It’s really an interactive opportunity for them to talk to caregivers and clinicians and then also take advantage of a few free screenings,” EIRMC Spokeswoman Coleen Niemann said.

There will be blood pressure checks, diabetes risk assessments and body fat analysis.

Those who paid $20 in January to have lab work done can pick up their heart health panel results during the fair. Niemann said a diabetes educator and cardiac nurse will be available to go over the numbers and help interpret them.

“Even if you didn’t have your blood drawn, it’s still a valuable event to come to and take advantage of lots of other education and screenings,” Niemann said.

Physical therapy, wound care, stroke and cardiovascular health information will be provided.

Attendees are welcome to bring a list of their current medications and talk with EIRMC pharmacists. Niemann said they can point out any potential interactions that could be harmful.

“What we found over the years is that when people attend, they really do spend time visiting the different stations and learning from the EIRMC representatives,” Niemann said. “It’s an enjoyable time.”

In the home exercise showcase, you can learn how to do impact in-home exercises to get your heart rate up, stay flexible and maintain muscle mass — all by sitting in a chair.

Niemann said administrators are expecting around 500 people to attend. Even if people have been to the event before, she believes they should come again for two reasons.

“Their health concerns may have changed over the years and so has, potentially, health care information,” Niemann said. “There may be new treatments, new services, new medications that could treat heart disease that weren’t around a few years ago if someone came. It’s worthwhile to keep up to date on what’s happening in that arena.”

The fair is Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at the EIRMC Medical Office Building lobby (west of the emergency room).