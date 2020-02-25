UPDATE: Truck driver injured following train-semi collision in Roberts

UPDATE:

ROBERTS — The driver of a potato truck walked away with minor injuries following a crash in Roberts Tuesday afternoon.

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com the train was southbound and hit the truck at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing at State Highway 48 and Bassett Road.

“The train drug him south about a quarter of a mile. There were non-life-threatening injuries to the driver,” Anderson says.

Anderson isn’t sure whether the driver failed to yield to the stop sign or just didn’t see the train. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

The truck was empty.

Crews with Central Fire District cleaned up a diesel spill from the truck immediately following the crash. Union Pacific Railroad is sending a HAZMAT crew to clean up the wreckage and remove the train car from the track.

Meanwhile, the interchange from Bassett Road and Highway 48 to Interstate 15 remains closed. As of 5:15, Anderson estimates one lane of travel will reopen within an hour and a half.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROBERTS — Authorities in Jefferson County are investigating a train crash in Roberts.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com a train hit a semi hauling grain just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The accident occurred at the railroad crossing off state Highway 48 as you enter the east side of town.

Megan Morton

No injuries have been reported, but that section of the highway is closed to traffic while authorities work to clean up the wreckage.

Central Fire District is asking you to avoid the area and find an alternate route. We will post more information when it is available.