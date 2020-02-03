TODAY'S WEATHER
VanderSloot touts bill to limit medical debt attorney fees

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Idaho

Idaho Billionaire Frank VanderSloot is lobbying legislators to back legislation requiring doctors and medical facilities to make their patient bills timely and clear — and limit how much attorneys can get paid for helping collect medical debt under certain circumstances, the Associated Press reports.

VanderSloot is the founder of wellness shopping club Melaleuca. Lawmakers have nicknamed the effort “Frank’s bill.”

Click here to read the entire story.

