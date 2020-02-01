Winter storm and freezing temperatures expected across eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service is forecasting snow showers and freezing temperatures across eastern Idaho this weekend.

Light snow is expected to begin across the Central Idaho mountains Saturday night and continue into the Upper Snake River Plain and along the Montana border Sunday.

Temperatures will drop rapidly Sunday night as several inches of snow pummel most of eastern Idaho. The amount of snowfall will vary, depending on the location. Early projections range from only one to two inches in the Snake River Plain, three to six inches in the mountains. Anywhere from two to four inches is expected across Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg and surrounding areas.

Flash freezing conditions will make the roads very slick, NWS says. Winds may pick up Sunday night and cause blowing/drifting snow into Monday, which could result in multiple road closures. This poses the greatest risk, according to NWS, and is the area of greatest concern.

NWS is urging you to avoid traveling Sunday night if possible and be extremely cautious if you will be on the road. Buckle up, slow down and allow for extra time to arrive at your destination.

The latest road and weather conditions are available at EastIdahoNews.com.