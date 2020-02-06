Winter storm to stick around until late Friday; high winds and significant snowfall predicted

IDAHO FALLS — Nearly all of eastern Idaho can expect continued snowstorms over the next two days.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory midday Wednesday that is active until 5 p.m. Friday in the following counties: Fremont, Teton, Madison, Jefferson, Bonneville, Bingham, Bannock, Caribou, Franklin, Bear Lake, Power and Oneida. Parts of Madison, Bonneville and Teton counties are also under a winter storm warning, as is all of western Wyoming and southern Montana.

NWS meteorologists say lower elevation areas, such as Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Rigby, Blackfoot and Pocatello, will see between 2 to 5 inches of snow over the next two days, with some areas receiving between 8 and 13 inches. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph.

Areas of higher elevation, such as Ashton, Driggs, Tetonia, Soda Springs, and Swan Valley may see as much as 5 to 17 inches during the same period. As much as 24 inches is predicted at the highest elevations. Wind gusts are predicted as high as 55 mph.

Due to the ongoing storm, drivers can expect high winds, blowing and drifting snow, low visibility, and heavy snowfall in some areas.

The Idaho Transportation Department is advising drivers to plan accordingly as the weather severity progresses. Travelers can expect intermittent road closures as forecasted increases of wind speed and precipitation may require a halt in snow-clearing operations if conditions become too dangerous for plows to operate, according to an ITD news release.

“We are expecting some substantial winds and snowfall,” ITD District 6 Operations Manager Wade Allen said in the release. “Starting tomorrow, our crews will be working around the clock to keep roads open, but they expect to close roads as weather proceeds and it is deemed unsafe for them to plow.”

To view the entire seven-day forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

For up-to-date road conditions, and updates on closures visit 511 Idaho.