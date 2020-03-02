2 people hospitalized following car crash west of Pocatello

POCATELLO – Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred near Pocatello Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 3:42 at the intersection of Michaud Creek Road and East County Road west of Pocatello.

A news release from ISP indicates 57-year-old Vernon Evans of Elko, Nevada was traveling eastbound on Interstate 86 in a 1993 Chevrolet van. A passenger, 56-year-old Janice Robinson also of Elko, was in the car with him.

He drove off the right shoulder and through the fence near mile marker 55. It overturned after coming to rest.

Neither of them was wearing a seatbelt and they were taken by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

ISP is still trying to determine a cause.