Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Bonneville County

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health.

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed the second positive case of COVID-19 in Bonneville County in a male under the age of 40 who did not require hospitalization and is self- isolating at home during his recovery. He contracted COVID-19 due to close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 outside of Bonneville County.

RELATED | First case of COVID-19 reported in Bonneville County

Epidemiologists with EIPH have completed their investigation on this new case and have been in communication with all the close contacts of this newly diagnosed individual. Additional case-specific information about this individual is confidential and will not be released.

In addition, we received confirmation of a third positive COVID-19 test result from Teton County, Idaho.

The individual who tested positive does not live in Idaho and after getting tested left the state to return to his home on the East coast. EIPH’s epidemiological investigation, completed in coordination with the individual’s home state, identified no Idaho contact resulting in very minimal risk to the residents of Teton County. Since this person is not an Idaho resident, this case will not be included in the official case count for Teton County or Idaho.

Because of limited testing supplies nationwide, testing for COVID-19 has been prioritized for specific populations. To stay healthy and slow the spread of COVID-19, there are simple actions we can all take. These actions include:

• Following the Stay at Home order, which was announced by Governor Brad Little on Wednesday, March 25. A copy of the order can be found here: www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.

• Practicing self-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals) and avoiding non-essential travel, as detailed in the order.

• Staying home if sick. A symptom monitoring checklist and Decision Tree was recently developed to help people and/or employers determine what they should do if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been primarily or secondarily exposed to a person with COVID-19 symptoms. A copy of these documents can be found here: www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. This monitoring tool can be used daily by everyone to assess their health during this pandemic.

• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, and limiting close contact with people who are sick.

For questions, guidance, and information about COVID-19, please visit EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. You can also follow us on Facebook at @EIPH.Idaho.

We also have a hotline number that can be reached by calling 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 (toll free). The hotline is active Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We can be reached on weekends via email from our website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.