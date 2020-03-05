5.7-magnitude shake hits Utah; Airport evacuated

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The largest earthquake to hit Utah in 28 years rocked the state just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported the 5.7-magnitude quake hit just northeast of Magna about 7:09 a.m.

A second 3.7-magnitude aftershock hit about 7:15 a.m., according to the USGS, and another 3.5-magnitude aftershock hit shortly after. As of 7:30 a.m., at least 10 aftershocks had already hit, ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.9, according to the USGS.

The Utah Division of Emergency Management said it had received reports of the quake from all over the Wasatch Front, from Logan to Riverton.

The agency said Wednesday’s quake was the largest to hit Utah since 1992.

The agency added that it is very likely people will be feeling aftershocks across the Wasatch Front throughout the day Wednesday.

Concourses and terminals at the Salt Lake City International Airport have been evacuated due to Wednesday morning’s earthquake, airport officials said.

The road to the airport is also closed, and officials are asking people not to go to the airport at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration tower has also been evacuated, and the airport is currently not operational.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has asked people in the Salt Lake City area to stay away from downtown while crews assess damage from Wednesday’s earthquake.

Utah’s coronavirus hotline is currently down, according to Gov. Gary Herbert.

The Utah Department of Health’s state lab is also down and currently assessing damage, Herbert said.

More than 47,000 Utahns are without power, mostly in Salt Lake County due to Wednesday morning’s earthquake, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The company said it was working to assess damage and restore power to customers.