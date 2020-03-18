TODAY'S WEATHER
Ammon Walmart evacuated due to small grease fire

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson

Photos: Bubba Bolinder

AMMON — Many of you have seen smoke at the Ammon Walmart and wondered what’s going on.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com there’s a small grease fire in the deli that started within the last 15 minutes.

The fire is out, but everyone has been evacuated from the building until the smoke dies down.

No injuries have been reported. Ammon Fire Department is investigating.

We will update this story if we get more information.

