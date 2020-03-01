Big game scoring day scheduled in Idaho Falls this month
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Idaho Falls
Published at
The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.
IDAHO FALLS – Individuals wanting to have their big game antlers, horns or skulls measured and scored by official Boone & Crockett scorers will have an opportunity to do so free of charge this March.
The scoring event will be held at the Fish & Game Regional Office located at 4279 Commerce Circle in Idaho Falls. Measuring will be done according to Boone & Crockett standards for North American game animals.
Submissions will be accepted at the regional office on Wednesday, March 11, and must be picked up on Friday, March 13, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Items brought in for measuring must be free of flesh and must have air-dried for a minimum of 60 days. Please note that air-drying is not the same as freezer storage.
Information required at the time of drop-off includes:
- Hunter or owners name
- Date of harvest
- Location of harvest, including big game unit, county and state
- Address and telephone number
- Guide’s name and address if applicable.
The service is free and all submissions will be scored regardless of size.
“Every animal is a trophy to someone and has a memory attached to it,” says James Brower with Fish & Game. “We are happy to score any animal brought by, so bring it in if you are curious. All it will cost you is a hunting story.”
For more information, contact the Idaho Falls Fish & Game office at (208) 525-7290.