Big game scoring day scheduled in Idaho Falls this month

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Individuals wanting to have their big game antlers, horns or skulls measured and scored by official Boone & Crockett scorers will have an opportunity to do so free of charge this March.

The scoring event will be held at the Fish & Game Regional Office located at 4279 Commerce Circle in Idaho Falls. Measuring will be done according to Boone & Crockett standards for North American game animals.

Submissions will be accepted at the regional office on Wednesday, March 11, and must be picked up on Friday, March 13, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Items brought in for measuring must be free of flesh and must have air-dried for a minimum of 60 days. Please note that air-drying is not the same as freezer storage.

Information required at the time of drop-off includes:

Hunter or owners name

Date of harvest

Location of harvest, including big game unit, county and state

Address and telephone number

Guide’s name and address if applicable.

The service is free and all submissions will be scored regardless of size.

“Every animal is a trophy to someone and has a memory attached to it,” says James Brower with Fish & Game. “We are happy to score any animal brought by, so bring it in if you are curious. All it will cost you is a hunting story.”

For more information, contact the Idaho Falls Fish & Game office at (208) 525-7290.