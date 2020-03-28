Bingham Healthcare offering online doctor visits due to COVID-19

BLACKFOOT — If you need to visit with a doctor but don’t feel comfortable leaving your house because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Bingham Healthcare can help you out.

Bingham Healthcare and all providers at its associated clinics in east Idaho are scheduling Telehealth appointments. These are secure online appointments where patients who need medical care can visit with their provider from the comfort and safety of their own home. Bingham Memorial Hospital and all of Bingham Healthcare’s clinics are still open and seeing patients in person as well.

“At Bingham, we understand the seriousness of COVID-19 and are taking every precaution we can to ensure the safety of our patients and employees,” Bingham Healthcare CEO Jake Erickson said in a news release. “However, we also recognize the importance of striking a balance of treating everyday medical issues to help our patients stay healthy during this unique period of time. Any fears about COVID-19 shouldn’t deter you from seeking other medical treatments, which could be more severe, and which is why I’m an advocate for Telehealth visits.”

With a Telehealth appointment, patients can talk to doctors online or over the phone about things such as prescription refills, having their annual wellness exams conducted and following up on OB-GYN appointments, according to the news release. All of Bingham’s specialty providers, especially those focusing on primary care, dermatology, mental health and women’s health, are prepared to interact with patients via a Telehealth appointment.

“The benefits (of Telehealth appointments) are long,” Bingham Memorial Hospital Dr. Chris Heatherton said. “For this situation particularly, it keeps patients out of our hospital if they don’t want to come in. If people are worried about being in a hospital where there are sick people, we’re able to do any visit they really need, within limits. There are some things we can’t do. But if you look, almost all our specialties are up and running on this platform now.”

To have a virtual visit, a patient needs to have a mobile device, tablet or computer with a camera and internet connection. Once an appointment is scheduled, a patient will receive a confirmation email or text message with step-by-step instructions. From there, a patient will receive a telephone call from the provider’s office to read the patient a consent form and to confirm they have a device with a camera and adequate internet coverage.

On the day of the visit, the patient will click on the link they’ve been sent, and they’ll be moved to a virtual waiting room. A notification will sound when the doctor is online and ready to speak with the patient.

“Currently, most Telehealth appointments can be scheduled as a same-day appointment, although this may change in the future,” the Bingham Healthcare news release states. “It’s important to note that if during a Telehealth visit a doctor determines that a more thorough, in-person visit is required, a patient will not be charged for two visits. They will only be billed for one visit.”

For more information and to receive answers to questions about scheduling a Telehealth visit, call your provider’s office. The Bingham Healthcare front office staff is trained to set up Telehealth appointments. If you do not have a Bingham Healthcare provider, call (208) 785-4100 or click here to find one who meets your medical needs.