Bishop suspends public Mass in Idaho

The following is a statement made Tuesday by the Most Rev. Peter F. Christensen, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise, which covers the entire state of Idaho.

To the Catholic Faithful of the Diocese of Boise:

It is with a heavy and prayerful heart that I write to you today. I have determined the need to suspend all public Masses in the Diocese of Boise from March 21-22 through Palm Sunday, April 5. I am extending a dispensation to all the faithful of the diocese from the Sunday obligation to participate in the Mass. I may be required to extend this suspension further should circumstances warrant.

I arrived at this very difficult decision after consulting with our priests and observing what neighboring dioceses are doing, including our Metropolitan in the Archdiocese of Portland. I have also been paying close attention to the recommendations from state and federal governments regarding public gatherings while we are in the midst of this COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

This was not an easy decision, but I make it out of great concern for the health and well-being of our faithful in the diocese, especially those who are most at risk from the virus, including those with chronic health conditions and those over the age of 60. Such individuals include not only many of our parishioners, but also a good number of our priests.

I encourage the faithful to follow along with a Sunday Mass live-streamed from a location that will be linked to our website at catholicidaho.org. We should also be praying together as a family, and praying the Rosary with an intention for our sick and vulnerable, as well as our health care providers in the midst of this crisis.

While following along a live-stream or telecast of Sunday Mass, you can make the following Spiritual Communion:

“My Jesus, I believe that You are present in the Most Holy Sacrament. I love You above all things and I desire to receive You into my soul. Since I cannot at this moment receive You sacramentally, come at least spiritually into my heart. I embrace You as if You were already there and unite myself wholly to You. Never permit me to be separated from You. Amen.”

I remain sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Peter F. Christensen

Bishop of Boise