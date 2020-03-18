City of Idaho Falls issues emergency declaration

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — City of Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has signed a Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency in response to the anticipated COVID-19 impact on the Idaho Falls community.

Declarations of emergency are common tools employed by cities, counties and states in response to anticipated needs related to disasters or emergencies. The city issued the official declaration today in the midst of continued response efforts to help the Idaho Falls community as it deals with the effects of closures, quarantines and other impacts related to the nationwide COVID-19 health crisis.

“A declaration of emergency is not a reflection on the state of readiness or ability to respond to everyday needs, it is just another way that we are being proactive to respond to this situation,” said Mayor Casper. “As we progress in our community response efforts, this is simply a tool to access funding and other resources that may be made available from state and federal levels that we wouldn’t normally have access to.”

Many cities across Idaho have also issued similar declarations, and more are anticipated to issue similar declarations in the coming days. President Trump recently signed a Federal declaration and Governor Brad Little issued a state declaration of emergency last week. Idaho Falls’ declaration has been signed by the Mayor and transmitted to Bonneville County Emergency Management. The declaration is expected to be ratified by the City Council at an upcoming meeting.

For information on the local COVID-19 response, please visit the Eastern Idaho Public Health website at www.eiph.idaho.gov or follow them on social media. Additional information is available on the CDC website as well as on the City of Idaho Falls website and social media.